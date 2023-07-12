Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Canada allocates $410 million to Ukraine, 'transatlantic security'

by Martin Fornusek July 12, 2023 11:02 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) talks to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an event with G7 leaders to announce a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine during the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. (Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
At the Vilnius summit on July 12, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 541 million Canadian dollars ($410 million) in aid to support Ukraine and strengthen transatlantic security.

The new package builds upon the already provided support, such as training for Ukrainian soldiers, and addresses specific requests from Ukraine like drone cameras. The prime minister's office noted that the latest package builds on already provided aid since February 2022, amounting to over $6 billion.

Trudeau further announced that Canada will host Ukrainian cadets at the Royal Military College Saint-Jean for an intensive three-week training.

The prime minister announced the expansion of the training mission for Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia, which has already helped to train 40,000 military and security personnel.

Ottawa pledged to provide Ukraine with an additional $37 million in the Comprehensive Assistance Package, including fuel, logistics equipment, and medical material. Kyiv will also receive $2 million in cyber security assistance from Canada, Trudeau said.

The latest package comes together with the Group of Seven (G7) commitments to long-term security support for Ukraine to help it defend itself against current and future Russian aggression.

Together with the Ukraine aid, Ottawa will also increase its contribution to NATO security. Trudeau has awarded a $340 million contract to Thales Canada Inc. for in-service support for Canadian warships, including those deployed in the Baltic Sea under Operation REASSURANCE.

"Putin wants to wait out and grind down the alliance, grind down Ukrainians, but he's not going to be able to because we will be there for as long as it takes and that's what these security assurances are all about," Trudeau said at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Trudeau on July 12 and thanked him for Canada's support during the war, while the prime minister ensured Ukraine's leader of continued support as long as needed.

