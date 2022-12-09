Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Bulgaria will send its first military aid to Ukraine, mainly light weaponry, ammo

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 9, 2022 6:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Bulgaria is set to send its first military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out invasion, Reuters reported. The Bulgarian parliament voted on Dec. 9 to approve a list of arms proposed by the country’s interim government.

According to the country’s government, Bulgaria would mainly hand light weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine.

Sofia had been one of the few European Union countries not to send military aid to Kyiv. Lawmakers voted in favor of sending military assistance to Ukraine on Nov. 3.

Bulgaria Acting Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said the country could not give heavy weapons such as the S-300, S-125, and other anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as SU-25 and MiG-29 fighter jets at this point. “We would need to replace equipment first,” he said then.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
