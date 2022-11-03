Bulgarian parliament votes to provide military aid to Ukraine

Bulgarian lawmakers voted in favor of sending military aid to Ukraine on Nov. 3, giving the government a month to create a plan for what weapons the country could hand over to Kyiv.

Bulgarian acting Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said the country could not give heavy weapons such as the S-300, S-125, and other anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as SU-25 and MiG-29 fighter jets at this point. “We would need to replace equipment first,” he said.

Bulgaria is one of few European countries which doesn’t give Ukraine military aid.