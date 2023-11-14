Russian media: Drone damages Bryansk explosives plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Bryansk chemical plant that produces military explosives and ammunition was damaged by a drone overnight, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported on Nov. 14, citing Telegram channel Baza.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense systems down four Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Moscow, Tambov, and Oryol oblasts overnight.

An unexploded attack drone was "discovered in a workshop under construction at the Bryansk Chemical Plant" in the village of Seltso, Baza said.

The roof of the workshop was broken in three places, but no casualties were reported, according to Baza.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the report.

The plant is part of the Techmash holding of the state-owned defense company Rostec, according to Ukrainian media.

Bryansk Oblast borders Ukraine's northern Chernihiv Oblasts as well as Sumy Oblast. The plant is located around 120 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government rarely comments on reports of drone attacks on Russian territory.