Edit post

Russian media: Drone damages Bryansk explosives plant

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 14, 2023 9:17 AM 1 min read
A sign reading the Bryansk region sits on the side of a road entering the region, which borders Ukraine, on March 2, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/ AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Bryansk chemical plant that produces military explosives and ammunition was damaged by a drone overnight, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported on Nov. 14, citing Telegram channel Baza.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense systems down four Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Moscow, Tambov, and Oryol oblasts overnight.

An unexploded attack drone was "discovered in a workshop under construction at the Bryansk Chemical Plant" in the village of Seltso, Baza said.

The roof of the workshop was broken in three places, but no casualties were reported, according to Baza.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the report.

The plant is part of the Techmash holding of the state-owned defense company Rostec, according to Ukrainian media.

Bryansk Oblast borders Ukraine's northern Chernihiv Oblasts as well as Sumy Oblast. The plant is located around 120 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government rarely comments on reports of drone attacks on Russian territory.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

8:54 PM

Polish parliament elects Tusk as PM.

Polish Civic Coalition leader Donald Tusk was elected as Poland's prime minister, following a vote in the country's parliament, the Sejm, on Dec. 11.
7:18 PM

Polish PM Morawiecki loses confidence vote.

The decision to remove Morawiecki represented an effective end to the eight years of power by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), and an opportunity for opposition leader and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk to form a new government
6:22 PM

Border Guard: Slovakia resumes border blockade.

Slovak truckers protesting EU transport rules for Ukrainian trucks have again blocked Ukraine's border with Slovakia, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 11, citing State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko.
