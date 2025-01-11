Skip to content
Ukrainian drone hits large oil refinery in Russia’s Tatarstan, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation confirms

by Sonya Bandouil January 11, 2025 11:11 PM 1 min read
Footage that purports to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike against the Taneko oil refinery, in Tatarstan, on Dec. 11 2025 (Telegram)
A Ukrainian drone hit the Taneko oil refinery in Tatarstan, Russian Telegram channel ASTRA reported on Jan. 11.

The refinery is one of the country's largest oil-processing facilities.

Workers at the refinery in Nizhnekamsk were evacuated amid the attack, and local footage showed smoke rising from the site.

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, confirmed the strike, and emphasized its strategic importance.

"The refinery plays a key role in providing fuel to the Russian military. Taking out refineries and oil depots directly affects Russia's ability to wage an intensive war," he said.

The refinery, which processes over 16 million tons of oil annually, was previously targeted in a drone attack in spring 2024, causing damage to its primary processing unit.

Taneko refinery is located in the city of Nizhnekamsk, around 1,300 kilometers from the country's border with Ukraine.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
