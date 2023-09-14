Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

British ex-PM Johnson decries 'slow' Western arms delivery for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 14, 2023 1:50 PM 3 min read
Boris Johnson, former UK Prime Minister, wearing academic dress gives a speech at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv on Sept. 9, 2023 in Lviv, Ukraine. On Oct. 4, 2022, the Academic Council at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv has awarded Boris Johnson the title of Doctor Honoris Causa. (Photo credit: Les Kasyanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Kyiv's Western partners to stop "dragging (their) feet" on military aid and speed up the delivery in a column for the latest September issue of The Spectator.

"There is only one thing they (Ukraine) want from us, and that is the weaponry to finish the job – and so I simply do not understand why we keep dragging our feet," Johnson wrote.

According to the British politician, Ukraine needs primarily man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), more Patriot air defense systems, and long-range missiles and artillery.

Johnson criticized Washington's apparent reluctance to provide Kyiv with its ATACMS missiles, pointing out that while Ukraine needs around 200 units, the U.S. has thousands in store.

Britain's former head of state, who gained popularity among Ukrainians for his resolute support for Ukraine when he was in office, called on the U.K. to provide more assistance to Ukraine in the form of howitzers, Storm Shadow missiles, air defenses, and drone technology.

Cleverly: Arming Ukraine is the fastest, and ‘only path to peace’
&ldquo;Giving the Ukrainians the tools they need to finish the job is the swiftest and indeed the only path to peace,&rdquo; British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote in his op-ed published by the Times of Malta on Feb. 5.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

He has highlighted Ukraine's successes on the battlefield, namely thwarting Russia's attempt to capture Kyiv or last fall's counteroffensive in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts.

While admitting that the current counteroffensive in Ukraine's southeast "is going more slowly than some had hoped," Johnson stressed that it is nevertheless "proceeding" and moving toward the strategic city of Melitopol.

Johnson reminded the Western countries of the stakes of the war's outcome.

"If Putin wins in Ukraine, if he holds even a fraction of what he has taken, then the lesson will be clear: that aggression pays, that European borders can once again be changed by violence," the ex-PM wrote.

"...with (what) all that means for Georgia, the Baltic states, anywhere in the former Soviet Union, or former Soviet sphere of influence, where Putin fancies a revanchist and domestically rabble-rousing military operation."

The British Conservative Party politician who served as the country's prime minister between 2019 and 2022 visited Ukraine several times during the full-scale invasion, both when in office and afterward.

Most recently, Johnson arrived in the country last week, visiting both Kyiv and Lviv and speaking at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum.

Boris Johnson: West must give Ukraine the weapons it needs as fast as possible.
&ldquo;Whether it&rsquo;s the tanks or the long artillery, give them what they need,&rdquo; Johnson said, adding that Ukraine needs to &ldquo;kick Putin out of the whole of the territory.&rdquo;
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.