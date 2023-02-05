Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Cleverly: Arming Ukraine is the fastest, and 'only path to peace'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2023 9:31 PM 2 min read
U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly speaks to the media during a visit to Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, where Australian Armed Forces are supporting the UK-led training of Ukrainian recruits, on Feb. 1, 2023, on Salisbury Plain, England. (Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote in his op-ed published by the Times of Malta on Feb. 5 that giving Ukraine weapons is the fastest and the only way to end the war with Russia.

“Giving the Ukrainians the tools they need to finish the job is the swiftest and indeed the only path to peace,” Cleverly said.

The official wrote that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions do not end in Ukraine. "He (Putin) wants to upend world politics and call time on the international order. And if he succeeds, he will drag us all back to an age of violence and conquest," Cleverly said, adding that "we cannot and will not let Putin win."

The official added that he was glad Germany and the U.S. had joined the U.K. in sending modern tanks to Ukraine.

“Like all authoritarian rulers, Putin responds only to strength in his opponents,” Cleverly said.

The U.K. approved sending 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition, and self-propelled artillery, in its latest military aid package for Ukraine on Jan. 17.

Germany and the U.S. announced they would also send modern tanks to Ukraine on Jan. 26.

Berlin vowed to deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks and 88 older Leopard 1 tanks, as well as authorized the supplies of German tanks by other countries.

Washington said it would send 31 of its M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Kyiv expects a total of 120-140 Western tanks in the first round of supplies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 27 that Ukraine needs 300-500 tanks.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
