Russia attacks Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, for the second time on July 30

Russian troops shelled the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, for the second time in a day on July 30, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office said.
The prosecutors said the town had been shelled with cluster munitions.
As a result of the attack, a 13-year-old boy who grazed cattle received multiple shrapnel wounds.
A 68-year-old woman was injured by a mine explosion in her own yard, and a 44-year-old man was injured by shrapnel near a cemetery.
Earlier this day, a 57-year-old man was killed and two other civilians injured as a result of a Russian artillery attack on the Kostiantynivka community.