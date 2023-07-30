Russia attacks Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, for the second time on July 30

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, for the second time in a day on July 30, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutors said the town had been shelled with cluster munitions.

As a result of the attack, a 13-year-old boy who grazed cattle received multiple shrapnel wounds.

A 68-year-old woman was injured by a mine explosion in her own yard, and a 44-year-old man was injured by shrapnel near a cemetery.

Earlier this day, a 57-year-old man was killed and two other civilians injured as a result of a Russian artillery attack on the Kostiantynivka community.