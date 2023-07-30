Prosecutors: 1 killed, 2 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military shelled the Kostiantynivka community in Donetsk Oblast on July 30 with artillery, killing one civilian and injuring two, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on July 30.

A 57-year-old man died under the rubble of a residential building, while a 24-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman received shrapnel injuries.

In total, the Russian military damaged 12 residential buildings and a gas pipeline.

"Prosecutors are taking all measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces," the report reads.

As of July 30, the General Prosecutor's Office has documented 100,818 war crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine.