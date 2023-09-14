Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Bolshoi Theater admits censoring performances if creator condemns invasion

by Elsa Court September 14, 2023
A man next to a banner showing Z and V letters - tactical insignias of Russian troops in Ukraine and reading "We'll Fulfil the Task!" on the administrative building of Bolshoi Theatre in central Moscow on Sept. 2, 2022. (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The director of Moscow's Bolshoi Theater, Vladimir Urin, admitted in an interview that directors who have spoken out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine are removed from the theater's repertoire, Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported on Sept. 14.

Urin was discussing the opera and ballet peformances the Bolshoi produces in an interview with Russian state newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

While some performances no longer are staged for legal reasons, as the license has run out and cannot be renewed, others are specifically cancelled because the creator spoke out against Russia's invasion.

Urin claimed that he could not allow them to be performed as they would cause "a very serious negative reaction."

In these cases, the names of the creators of the performances have "disappeared from the posters," according to the director.

Though Russian society "is now truly polarized," Urin alleges there has been no change "in terms of interest in the theater or the occupancy of the auditorium."

In fact, the audience now has a "more energetic" response to the shows in light of the current "socio-political situation," he claimed.

Author: Elsa Court
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
