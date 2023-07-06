Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Bloomberg: Ukraine possibly fields more tanks than Russia

by Martin Fornusek July 6, 2023 4:06 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers from the tank battalion of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo are seen with a T-72 tank on positions near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Olast on June 26, 2023. (Photo: Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine may have overtaken Russia in the number of tanks while narrowing gaps in howitzers and multiple-launch rocket systems, Bloomberg wrote on July 6.

The shift in the balance of hardware stems from Russia's losses and the military supplies from Kyiv's partners, Bloomberg reported, citing data from the open-source investigation group Oryx, the British International Institute for Strategic Studies, and the Germany-based Kiel Institute.

While the outlet emphasizes that the figures are estimates based on the available data, Russia's tank fleet likely halved, while Ukraine received 471 new tanks from the allies, with a further 286 on their way.

Bloomberg however noted that Ukrainian losses are much less recorded and there are no reliable figures on Russian tanks that are newly produced or pulled up from storage.

The figures presented by the outlet indicate that while Russia fielded 3,400 tanks before the war, the number went down to 1,400. In turn, Ukraine went from 987 before the war to 1,500.

Russia and Ukraine also currently field 1,900 and 1,100 152/155mm howitzers, and 841 and 427 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) respectively, based on Bloomberg's numbers.

This would indicate that the Russian military lost around 2,000 tanks, 400 howitzers, and 260 MLRS launchers since it launched its invasion.

These estimates are relatively conservative compared to the figures of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the military's latest report, Russia lost 4,068 tanks, 4,310 artillery systems, and 657 MLRSs since the beginning of the full-scale war.

On July 4, British Defense Chief Admiral Tony Radakin said that Russia lost almost half its combat capability in Ukraine and its industry struggles to catch up with the losses.

"Last year it fired 10 million artillery shells but at best can produce 1 million shells a year. It has lost 2,500 tanks and at best can produce 200 tanks a year," he said at the British Parliament.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
