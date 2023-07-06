General Staff: Russia has lost 232,300 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 6 that Russia has lost 232,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 600 casualties on July 5.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,068 tanks, 7,932 armored fighting vehicles, 6,888 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,310 artillery systems, 657 multiple launch rocket systems, 404 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 309 helicopters, 3,635 drones, and 18 boats.