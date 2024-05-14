Blinken sings, plays guitar with local band in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined a local band in Kyiv on May 14 for a rendition of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

Blinken arrived in Kyiv on a surprise visit earlier on May 14 in a trip reportedly designed to "send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment."

Videos circulating on Instagram showed Blinken singing and playing guitar along with other musicians onstage at the Barman Diktat bar.

The Kyiv Independent contacted the bar, which confirmed that Blinken played there earlier but could not provide any more information due to security concerns.

0:00 / 1× Video: C-SPAN

Blinken is outspoken about his love for music, which he has said is his "greatest nonpolitical passion."

The secretary surprised a crowd at a State Department event in October 2023 by performing a cover of Muddy Waters' "Hoochie Coochie Man" along with a band.