Antony Blinken, Ukraine, Kyiv
Blinken sings, plays guitar with local band in Kyiv

by Nate Ostiller May 14, 2024 10:17 PM 1 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined a local band in Kyiv on May 14, 2024, for a rendition of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World." (Screenshot of a video by C-SPAN)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined a local band in Kyiv on May 14 for a rendition of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

Blinken arrived in Kyiv on a surprise visit earlier on May 14 in a trip reportedly designed to "send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment."

Videos circulating on Instagram showed Blinken singing and playing guitar along with other musicians onstage at the Barman Diktat bar.

The Kyiv Independent contacted the bar, which confirmed that Blinken played there earlier but could not provide any more information due to security concerns.

Blinken is outspoken about his love for music, which he has said is his "greatest nonpolitical passion."

The secretary surprised a crowd at a State Department event in October 2023 by performing a cover of Muddy Waters' "Hoochie Coochie Man" along with a band.

Blinken emphasizes long-term US security commitment to Ukraine in visit to Kyiv
“If Russia or anyone else were to attack Ukraine, we will work with Ukraine immediately at the highest levels to coordinate how to help you beat back the threat,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
12:14 PM

Putin to visit China on May 16-17, meet Xi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 16-17 to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, RIA Novosti reported on May 14, citing the Kremlin press service.
