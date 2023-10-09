Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Blinken: Hamas' attack on Israel not attempt to take advantage of West's focus on Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 9, 2023 9:23 AM 3 min read
Rockets fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defence missile system in the early hours of Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he doesn't believe Hamas' attack on Israel was an attempt to take advantage of the West's focus on Ukraine, adding that the motivations of the extremist organization are still unclear.

"We've been actively working on trying to help Israel and Saudi Arabia normalize their relations, as well as Israel broadening its relationships with many other countries in the region and beyond… it would really change the prospects of the entire region far into the future," Blinken said in an Oct. 8 interview with CBS.

"Now, who's opposed to that? Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran. So, I think that speaks volumes."

Iran-backed militant group Hamas, which currently holds power in Gaza, launched an attack of unprecedented scale on Israel on Oct. 7, infiltrating Israeli territory on the ground and with ultralight aircraft while bombing Israeli settlements. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas.

Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah also reportedly involved itself in the hostilities on Oct. 8 by exchanging rocket and artillery fire with the Israeli military.

Zelensky: Over 100 Ukrainians seek assistance at embassy in Israel
President Volodymyr Zelensky reminded that two Ukrainian citizens have been killed in the hostilities. He appealed to Ukrainians in Israel to follow instructions of the local security services.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

When asked if the U.S. requested Israel not to strike Iran, which reportedly played a pivotal role in planning and authorizing the Hamas' offensive, Blinken replied that "the only things we've said to Israel" was assuring it in Washington's support.

At the same time, Blinken added that he and other U.S. officials talked to counterparts from Mideast countries and Europe "to make sure people had heard very clearly what the President said about others in other places not taking advantage of the situation."

Iran's mission to the United Nations denied Tehran's involvement in the largest incursion into Israel in decades, which has reportedly killed more than 700 Israelis and 430 residents of Gaza.

"The resolute measures taken by Palestine constitute a wholly legitimate defense against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime," the mission said in a statement cited by Reuters on Oct. 9.

"We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine's response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself," reads the statement.

On Oct. 8, Washington announced sending an aircraft carrier group to the Eastern Mediterranean and pledged to provide its close ally Israel with additional military aid, including ammunition.

UN Security Council holds emergency meeting following attack on Israel
Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan appealed to the Security Council to condemn the “ruthless terror” attacks conducted by Hamas. “Hamas’ war crimes must be unequivocally condemned. This unimaginable atrocity must be condemned. Israel must be given steadfast support to defend ourselves,” Erdan…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Oct. 8 he believes the Hamas' attack on Israel would aid Russia in its war against Ukraine as it draws away attention from the conflict.

The U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also suggested that Russia would seek to exploit Hamas' attack on Israel to divert Western support and attention away from Ukraine.

Pro-Russian propaganda sources may try to drive a wedge in military support for Ukraine and attempt to demoralize Ukrainian society by claiming Ukraine will lose support from Western allies, the ISW said.

ISW: Russia exploiting Hamas attack on Israel to divert support from Ukraine
Following Hamas’ large-scale attacks on Israeli territory on Oct. 7, Russian voices amplified messages blaming Western countries for neglecting conflicts in the Middle East in favor of supporting Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.