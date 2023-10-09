Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

WSJ: Iran's involvement in planning attack on Israel spanned several weeks

by Olena Goncharova October 9, 2023 3:27 AM 1 min read
Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023 (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In a recent development, senior members of both Hamas and Hezbollah, Iran-backed militant groups, have claimed that Iranian security officials played a pivotal role in planning and authorizing Hamas' surprise attack on Israel.

According to these sources, the Wall Street Journal reports, officers from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) collaborated closely with Hamas for several months, beginning in August, to strategize and coordinate air, land, and sea incursions into Israeli territory — a significant breach not witnessed since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

These alleged details emerged from meetings held in Beirut, where IRGC officers reportedly met with representatives of four Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Hamas currently holds power in Gaza, while Hezbollah is a prominent Shiite militant group and political faction in Lebanon.

The U.S. officials have yet to find concrete evidence supporting these claims of Iranian involvement. In a recent interview with CNN, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship."

Zelensky, foreign leaders call Netanyahu over war, back Israel’s right of self-defense
President Volodymyr Zelensky noted “the cooperation between the Israeli police and Ukrainian diplomats with regard to the safety and protection of Ukrainian citizens in Israel” after a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Oct. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.