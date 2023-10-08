Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UN Security Council holds emergency meeting following attack on Israel

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2023 10:51 PM 3 min read
Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks to reporters during a stakeout before the UN Security Council on Oct. 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The UN Security Council is holding a closed-door emergency meeting on the situation in the Middle East on Oct. 8, the UN announced on its website.

Hamas launched an attack of unprecedented scale on Israel on Oct. 7, infiltrating Israeli territory on the ground and with ultralight aircraft while bombing Israeli settlements.

Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah also reportedly involved itself in the hostilities on Oct. 8 by exchanging rocket and artillery fire with the Israeli military.

At the time of this publication, fighting in Israel and in Gaza was still underway.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan appealed to the Security Council to condemn the "ruthless terror" conducted by Hamas.

"Hamas' war crimes must be unequivocally condemned. This unimaginable atrocity must be condemned. Israel must be given steadfast support to defend ourselves," Erdan told reporters ahead of the Security Council meeting in New York.

"What we are witnessing are war crimes, blatant, barbaric war crimes," the official stressed.

"Slaughtering civilians, using hostages, taking babies from their mothers. There are no words to describe such savagery."

Western permanent members of the UN Security Council, the U.K., the U.S., and France, have already denounced Hamas' aggression and voiced their support for Israel. U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken pledged that Tel Aviv would receive fresh military aid as early as Oct. 8.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, voiced concerns over a "sharp escalation" of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and called on both sides to "implement an immediate ceasefire" and "exercise restraint."

Similarly, China asked both parties "to remain calm, exercise restraint, and immediately end the hostilities."

"The fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine. The international community needs to act with greater urgency," the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Zelensky, foreign leaders call Netanyahu over war, back Israel’s right of self-defense
President Volodymyr Zelensky noted “the cooperation between the Israeli police and Ukrainian diplomats with regard to the safety and protection of Ukrainian citizens in Israel” after a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Oct. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

The number of dead due to the Hamas' attack on Israeli communities near Gaza exceeded 600 people, according to Israel's Government Press Office.

The Ministry of Health also confirms that the number of wounded in hospitals has reached 2,048, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously injured.

At least 100 Israeli soldiers and civilians are also being held hostage. Palestinian authorities in Gaza said that 198 were dead amid the fighting.

Embassy: 2 Ukrainians killed in Israel attacks
Two Ukrainian citizens have been killed in Israel after extremist organization Hamas launched rocket and ground attacks from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, the Ukrainian embassy in Israel told news agency Interfax-Ukraine on Oct. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

