UN Security Council holds emergency meeting following attack on Israel

The UN Security Council is holding a closed-door emergency meeting on the situation in the Middle East on Oct. 8, the UN announced on its website.

Hamas launched an attack of unprecedented scale on Israel on Oct. 7, infiltrating Israeli territory on the ground and with ultralight aircraft while bombing Israeli settlements.

Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah also reportedly involved itself in the hostilities on Oct. 8 by exchanging rocket and artillery fire with the Israeli military.

At the time of this publication, fighting in Israel and in Gaza was still underway.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan appealed to the Security Council to condemn the "ruthless terror" conducted by Hamas.

"Hamas' war crimes must be unequivocally condemned. This unimaginable atrocity must be condemned. Israel must be given steadfast support to defend ourselves," Erdan told reporters ahead of the Security Council meeting in New York.

"What we are witnessing are war crimes, blatant, barbaric war crimes," the official stressed.

"Slaughtering civilians, using hostages, taking babies from their mothers. There are no words to describe such savagery."

Western permanent members of the UN Security Council, the U.K., the U.S., and France, have already denounced Hamas' aggression and voiced their support for Israel. U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken pledged that Tel Aviv would receive fresh military aid as early as Oct. 8.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, voiced concerns over a "sharp escalation" of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and called on both sides to "implement an immediate ceasefire" and "exercise restraint."

Similarly, China asked both parties "to remain calm, exercise restraint, and immediately end the hostilities."

"The fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine. The international community needs to act with greater urgency," the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The number of dead due to the Hamas' attack on Israeli communities near Gaza exceeded 600 people, according to Israel's Government Press Office.

The Ministry of Health also confirms that the number of wounded in hospitals has reached 2,048, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously injured.

At least 100 Israeli soldiers and civilians are also being held hostage. Palestinian authorities in Gaza said that 198 were dead amid the fighting.