Zelensky: Over 100 Ukrainians seek assistance at embassy in Israel

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2023 11:27 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address on Sept. 27, 2023. (Photo via President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 100 Ukrainian citizens in Israel had turned to the Ukrainian embassy for assistance following Hamas' attack on the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 8.

"The whereabouts of five of our people in southern Israel have been established," Zelensky said in his address on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The president reminded that two Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed as killed in the hostilities.

Ukraine's embassy is working closely with the Israeli police to learn all details regarding Ukrainian citizens who found themselves in the areas of fighting and shelling, he added.

Zelensky noted that Ukrainian diplomatic and intelligence services are working around the clock to help all citizens in need. He appealed to Ukrainians in Israel to follow instructions of the local security services.

"Terror has opened far too many fronts against humanity. The war against Ukraine. The war in the Middle East. Terrible destabilizations throughout Africa. Constant attempts to cause a crisis on the global food market," the president wrote on X.

"Being strong means helping to protect people and life against any form of terror. Helping. That is the way."

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Hamas launched an attack of unprecedented scale on Israel on Oct. 7, infiltrating Israeli territory on the ground and with ultralight aircraft while bombing Israeli settlements.

At the time of this publication, fighting in Israel and in Gaza was still underway.

The number of dead due to the Hamas' attack on Israeli communities near Gaza exceeded 600 people, according to Israel's Government Press Office.

The Ministry of Health also confirms that the number of wounded in hospitals has reached 2,048, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously injured.

At least 100 Israeli soldiers and civilians are also being held hostage. Palestinian authorities in Gaza said that 198 were dead amid the fighting.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
