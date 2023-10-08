Zelensky: Over 100 Ukrainians seek assistance at embassy in Israel

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 100 Ukrainian citizens in Israel had turned to the Ukrainian embassy for assistance following Hamas' attack on the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 8.

"The whereabouts of five of our people in southern Israel have been established," Zelensky said in his address on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The president reminded that two Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed as killed in the hostilities.

Ukraine's embassy is working closely with the Israeli police to learn all details regarding Ukrainian citizens who found themselves in the areas of fighting and shelling, he added.

Zelensky noted that Ukrainian diplomatic and intelligence services are working around the clock to help all citizens in need. He appealed to Ukrainians in Israel to follow instructions of the local security services.

"Terror has opened far too many fronts against humanity. The war against Ukraine. The war in the Middle East. Terrible destabilizations throughout Africa. Constant attempts to cause a crisis on the global food market," the president wrote on X.

"Being strong means helping to protect people and life against any form of terror. Helping. That is the way."

Hamas launched an attack of unprecedented scale on Israel on Oct. 7, infiltrating Israeli territory on the ground and with ultralight aircraft while bombing Israeli settlements.

At the time of this publication, fighting in Israel and in Gaza was still underway.

The number of dead due to the Hamas' attack on Israeli communities near Gaza exceeded 600 people, according to Israel's Government Press Office.

The Ministry of Health also confirms that the number of wounded in hospitals has reached 2,048, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously injured.

At least 100 Israeli soldiers and civilians are also being held hostage. Palestinian authorities in Gaza said that 198 were dead amid the fighting.