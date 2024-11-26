Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
51% of Americans oppose military aid for Ukraine, poll shows

by Martin Fornusek November 26, 2024 10:35 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A woman holds US and Ukrainian flags before attending a demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine. Chicago, United States, on Oct. 16, 2022. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
U.S. citizens remain split on whether to continue sending military support to Ukraine, with a razor-thin majority voicing opposition, according to a CBS/YouGov poll published on Nov. 25.

While 49% of the respondents said the military support should continue, 51% were against it, underscoring the persistent divide in the U.S. society on the matter.

The survey came at the heels of Donald Trump's election victory, which sparked concerns about the U.S. withdrawing its crucial support for Ukraine.

Ukraine initially enjoyed bipartisan support in the U.S. at the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, but a part of the Republican Party has grown increasingly reluctant as the war progressed.

The Republican-led House of Representatives delayed for months the approval of a $61 billion aid bill earlier this year, directly contributing to Ukraine's battlefield setbacks and underscoring how vital U.S. support is for Kyiv.

Responding to a question on "how much priority should (Trump) put on developing policies and plans to try to limit aid to Ukraine," 33% deemed it to be a high priority, 36% a medium priority, and 31% said it was not a priority at all.

The survey involved a bipartisan pool of 2,232 respondents and was carried out between Nov. 19 and 22.

In an earlier poll published by Pew Research in July, 48% of respondents said that the U.S. has a responsibility to aid Ukraine, while 49% said it does not. Democratic and Democratic-leaning respondents were more likely to give a positive answer.

Ukraine can strike Russian territory with ATACMS missiles, White House confirms
“Right now, they (Ukrainian soldiers) have the ability to use ATACMS to defend themselves in an immediate-need basis. Understandably, that’s taken place in and around Kursk Oblast,” U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told journalists on Nov. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
