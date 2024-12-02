US announces $725 million military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States will deliver a $725 million weapons package to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Dec. 2. The move comes as President Joe Biden's administration, nearing the end of its term, works to strengthen Kyiv's defenses against Russian forces before the January transition of power.

"Today, I am announcing the delivery of $725 million in additional weapons and equipment for Ukraine’s defense," Blinked wrote on X. "The United States and more than 50 nations stand united with Ukraine."

The package will include Stinger missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, drones, and landmines, among other equipment.

This marks a significant increase in the use of the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the U.S. to transfer weapons from existing stockpiles to allies in urgent situations. Previous PDA announcements have typically ranged between $125 million and $250 million, according to Reuters. With an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion in PDA funding still authorized by Congress, Biden is expected to allocate more aid to Ukraine before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The current package also includes land mines, marking the first time in decades that the U.S. has exported such devices. While more than 160 countries have banned land mines under an international treaty due to their risks to civilians, Kyiv has been requesting them since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Russian forces have reportedly deployed land mines extensively along the front lines.

The mines included in this assistance are described as "non-persistent," designed with a limited power system that renders them non-lethal after a short period. Unlike older land mines that could remain dangerous for years, these devices are intended to mitigate long-term risks to civilians.