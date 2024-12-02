This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, US assistance to Ukraine, mines
Edit post

US announces $725 million military aid package for Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova December 2, 2024 11:20 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a MANPADS (Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems) "Stinger" anti-aircraft weapon as they scan for possible air targets onboard a Maritime Guard of the State Border Service of Ukraine boat as it patrols in the northwestern part of the Black Sea on December 18, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States will deliver a $725 million weapons package to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Dec. 2. The move comes as President Joe Biden's administration, nearing the end of its term, works to strengthen Kyiv's defenses against Russian forces before the January transition of power.

"Today, I am announcing the delivery of $725 million in additional weapons and equipment for Ukraine’s defense," Blinked wrote on X. "The United States and more than 50 nations stand united with Ukraine."

The package will include Stinger missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, drones, and landmines, among other equipment.

This marks a significant increase in the use of the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the U.S. to transfer weapons from existing stockpiles to allies in urgent situations. Previous PDA announcements have typically ranged between $125 million and $250 million, according to Reuters. With an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion in PDA funding still authorized by Congress, Biden is expected to allocate more aid to Ukraine before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The current package also includes land mines, marking the first time in decades that the U.S. has exported such devices. While more than 160 countries have banned land mines under an international treaty due to their risks to civilians, Kyiv has been requesting them since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Russian forces have reportedly deployed land mines extensively along the front lines.

The mines included in this assistance are described as "non-persistent," designed with a limited power system that renders them non-lethal after a short period. Unlike older land mines that could remain dangerous for years, these devices are intended to mitigate long-term risks to civilians.

Trump ally Tucker Carlson slams Biden for giving Ukraine land mines, says ‘killing is the point’
U.S. political commentator Tucker Carlson, a controversial figure who holds influence by having Donald Trump’s ear, has slammed the outgoing administration’s decision to provide Kyiv with landmines, warning the weaponry Ukraine claims it needs to defend itself from Russia’s invasion will only “kill…
The Kyiv IndependentKhrystyna Zhevlakova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:35 AM

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 23 over past day.

Russian forces launched 110 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Fifty-two were shot down, 50 were lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures, and six flew to Belarus and Russia, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.