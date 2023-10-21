Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Germany pledges further $210 million for Ukraine reconstruction

by Martin Fornusek October 21, 2023 12:07 PM 1 min read
Germany's State Secretary for Development Jochen Flasbarth arrives in Kyiv on Oct. 20, 2023. (Jochen Flasbarth/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany is allocating an additional 200 million euros ($210 million) for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the German Press Agency (DPA) reported on Oct. 21, citing Germany's State Secretary for Development Jochen Flasbarth.

These funds will be used for the restoration of Ukraine's healthcare, education, drinking water supply, and for urban reconstruction, the German official said. He also stressed the importance of maintaining key economic sectors, such as agriculture, to ensure enough job opportunities for the population.

Flasbarth arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 20, meeting Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov to discuss the cooperation of the two countries in reconstruction efforts.

The two officials addressed the upcoming "Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin, implementing more energy-efficient and green technologies when rebuilding Ukraine, and extending and strengthening joint work through the Multi-Donor Coordination Platform," Kubrakov said.

The German Development Ministry said that it had allocated around $1 billion in civil support for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Author: Martin Fornusek
