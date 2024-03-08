Skip to content
Biden: We will not walk away from Ukraine

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 8, 2024 5:24 AM 2 min read
US President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address in Washington, DC, US, on March 7, 2024. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Congress needs to stand up to Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden said during the annual State of the Union address on March 7.

"I say this to Congress," Biden announced. "We have to stand up to Putin. Send me a bipartisan natural security bill. History is watching. If the United States walks away, it will put Ukraine at risk. Europe will be at risk. The free world will be at risk...My message to President Putin: We will not walk away. We will not bow down. I will not bow down. And in the literal sense, history is watching."

The U.S. Senate passed a foreign aid bill, which includes $95 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far refused to put it to a vote in the House.

Holdups in U.S. assistance have put a significant strain on Ukraine's efforts to resist Russian aggression, causing ammunition shortages and contributing to the loss of a key front-line city of Avdiivka.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned during his visit to Lviv in February that Ukraine is at risk of losing the war without American aid, urging the House Speaker to put the bill to a vote.

President Biden stated that the purpose of his address was to remind members of Congress that Putin will not stop at Ukraine and that the United States cannot abandon Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

"Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons and the means to defend itself. That is all Ukraine is asking. They're not asking for American soldiers. In fact, there are no American soldiers in the war in Ukraine, and I'm determined to keep it that way. But now, assistance is being blocked by those who want to walk away from our world leadership."

Earlier this week, CNN reported that the Pentagon was considering tapping into the remaining Ukraine funds in the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), even though it remains uncertain whether Congress approves funding to replenish them.

There are roughly $4 billion remaining in the PDA, a tool that allows the Pentagon to send aid to Ukraine from U.S. military stockpiles.

President Biden also criticized former President Donald Trump's attitude towards Russia in the past as the U.S. election continues to ramp up.

Trump previously raised concerns among NATO allies when he said he would encourage Russia to do "whatever the hell it wants" to members who do not meet the 2% defense spending mark.

"Bowing down to a Russian leader– I think it's outrageous, dangerous, and it's unacceptable. America is a founding member of NATO, the military alliance of democratic nations to prevent war."

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
