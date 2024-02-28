Skip to content
CNN: Pentagon considers tapping into remaining $4 billion in Ukraine defense aid fund

by Martin Fornusek February 28, 2024 7:59 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers reload an artillery unit on the front line, in the direction of the Kreminna in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 30, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon is considering tapping into the remaining Ukraine funds in the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), even though it remains uncertain whether Congress approves funding to replenish them, CNN reported on Feb. 28, citing unnamed U.S. defense officials.

There are roughly $4 billion remaining in the PDA, a tool that allows the Pentagon to send aid to Ukraine from U.S. military stockpiles.

The U.S. Defense Department has been reluctant to commit the remaining funds without guarantees they will be replenished through the $60 billion aid package, which is currently stuck in Congress.

The U.S. Senate passed the foreign aid bill, which includes $95 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far refused to put it to a vote in the House.

The delays already had an impact on the ground in Ukraine, threatening to cause critical ammunition shortages and contributing to the loss of Avdiivka, a key front-line city in Donetsk Oblast.

As Ukraine's situation grows more critical, U.S. defense officials are considering using at least part of the remaining funds to help Ukraine continue its fight against Russia, CNN's sources said, adding that "no decisions have been made yet."

The Pentagon has not publicly confirmed such plans, instead urging the House to pass the additional funding.

The U.S. sent its last $250 million package from the PDA last December. Some supplies continue to flow to Ukraine through another fund called the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Author: Martin Fornusek
