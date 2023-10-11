Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Biden plans to bundle Ukraine, Taiwan, and border funding in Israel aid package

by Abbey Fenbert October 12, 2023 1:22 AM 2 min read
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House Oct. 11, 2023. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House is planning to ask lawmakers for additional funding, including money for Ukraine, Taiwan, and U.S. border security along with financial assistance for Israel, NBC News reported on Oct. 11.

Officials in the administration and in Congress told NBC that the request would also include funds to build more weapons to replenish U.S. stockpiles.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a White House press briefing that "we are in active discussions about additional funding," but did not provide details.

Combining the funding requests is a strategy the administration hopes will win more support in Congress, where aid to Ukraine has become a contentious issue in recent weeks.

Far-right factions in Congress have grown increasingly unwilling to provide funding to Ukrainian defense, but support for Israel is popular among conservatives, as are concerns over potential threats from China and demands for greater security along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Other strategies reportedly under consideration include the "one-and-done" funding package, a massive allotment that would cover Ukraine's security assistance needs through the next U.S. presidential election.

Officials from the Biden administrations have met with a number of lawmakers this week to brief them on defense funding needs, NBC News said.

Earlier on Oct. 11, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a new $200 million military support package for Ukraine at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group summit in Brussels.

The U.S. also sent a humanitarian aid package of $1.5 billion through the Public Expenditures of Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) program.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

