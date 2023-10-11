Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Russia's war, NATO
Edit post

Western allies pledge F-16s, air defense, and ammunition as Stoltenberg closes day 1 of NATO minister meeting

by Asami Terajima October 11, 2023 11:37 PM 3 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on October 11, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg closed day one of the defense ministerial meeting on Oct. 11, welcoming allies’ newly pledged military aid for Ukraine – which includes F-16 fighter jets, crucial air defense systems for winter, and much-needed ammunition.

Speaking at a press conference at Brussels’ NATO headquarters, Stoltenberg applauded the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group – a U.S. initiative involving more than 50 nations – in which he says world leaders “focused on Ukraine’s most urgent needs.”

The long day of meetings at various levels kicked off with President Volodymyr Zelensky making an unannounced visit to the headquarters – his first since 2021.

Some of the new pledges include the U.S.’s more than $200 million of aid in air defense, artillery, and rocket ammunition, as well as Germany’s one billion-euro package that includes powerful Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems.

Other developments include Belgium and Denmark’s confirmation to deliver F-16s to Ukraine, and Canada’s tens of millions of dollars worth of donations to provide winter clothing and equipment for Ukrainian soldiers as the cold weather approaches.

In a tweet posted by Zelensky right after the day’s end, the president thanked allies, particularly Croatia, Sweden, Poland, Greece, and Latvia, for “powerful decisions on military aid for Ukraine and reaffirming earlier commitments” at the meeting.

“The international coalition works to ensure our common victory,” Zelensky said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R), and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (L) attend the NATO-Ukraine Council session of the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting at the NATO's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on October 11, 2023. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The timeframe for the long-awaited F-16 fighter jets’ arrival also became clearer.

At a press conference on Oct. 11, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Ukraine could receive F-16s as early as the Spring of next year after Ukrainian pilots go through the training – currently taking place in the U.S. and Europe.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told the Danish TV2 state-owned broadcaster that his country is expected to supply Ukraine with six of its 19 F-16s in March or April 2024.

"This is a natural move following the leading role Denmark already has in relation to the military support for Ukraine and especially in relation to the donation of F-16 fighter jets," he told TV2.

Both Ukraine and the U.S. leaders said they discussed the war-torn country’s most vital needs – ammunition and air defense systems as Russia resumes targeting critical infrastructure countrywide with missiles and attack drones.

Though much of the Oct. 11 meeting focused on Ukraine, the agenda for day two of the defense ministerial includes ​​discussions on strengthening NATO security, suspected damage to the gas Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea, and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

‘A wave of terror:’ Hamas attack brings back haunting memories of war for Ukrainians in Israel
Stefania Stavytska woke up on Oct. 7. in the Israeli port city of Jaffa with a queasy feeling of déjà-vu. The 25-year-old video producer thought she had left the sounds of sirens behind when she left Kyiv in March 2022, at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Instead, she
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.