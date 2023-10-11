Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Austin confirms new $200 million military aid package for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller October 11, 2023 2:18 PM 2 min read
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (L) shakes hands with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a Meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Oct. 11, 2023. (Olivier Matthys/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the delivery of a new $200 million package of military support for Ukraine on Oct. 11.

The package includes AIM-9 munitions for a "new air defense system" soon to be delivered to Ukraine, as well as artillery and rocket ammunition, precision aerial munitions, anti-tank weapons, and equipment to counter Russian drones, Austin said.

The announcement came at the 16th Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, which was also attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time in person, among other NATO officials and international partners.

Austin addressed concerns that the U.S. would have difficulty supporting allies Israel and Ukraine simultaneously. He declared that U.S. support for Israel's security "will remain ironclad," but also that the U.S. "will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

As winter approaches, Austin stressed that Ukraine's primary needs are strengthening air defense and securing more ammunition. The latest round of support was aimed at addressing those specific issues.

In addition, Austin added that he wanted to see more forward-thinking from Ukraine's allies about how to help achieve long-term goals. After successful coalition building on specific platforms, such as the procurement of Leopard tanks, Austin said the next steps should be coalition building on wider capabilities.

This latest package puts the total support from the U.S. at almost $44 billion since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Despite the U.S.'s considerable commitment, Austin noted that more than 12 of the coalition's 50 partners had already donated a higher percentage of their GDP than the U.S.

"Unity will remain the beating heart of this coalition," he emphasized in his concluding remarks.

UK announces new $122 million military aid package for Ukraine
The U.K. Defense Ministry revealed plans for a new package of military support for Ukraine using £100 million (about $122 million) from the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), according to a press release on Oct. 11.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
