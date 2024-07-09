Skip to content
Biden condemns Russian attacks, pledges additional support

by Sonya Bandouil July 9, 2024 7:52 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in France on June 7, 2024. (President's Office)
U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the July 8 Russian airstrikes on Ukraine and stressed the importance of international support for Ukraine.

“It is critical that the world continues to stand with Ukraine at this important moment,” Biden expressed in an official White House statement.

This statement came ahead of a NATO summit where additional support for Ukraine, including more Patriot missile batteries, is expected to be pledged.

“I will be welcoming President Zelensky and NATO leaders to Washington D.C., and I will be meeting with President Zelensky to make clear our support for Ukraine is unshakeable. Together with our allies, we will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes,” Biden said.


The airstrikes, which included an attack on Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, prompted the Ukrainian government to declare a day of mourning after at least 37 civilians were killed.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
