News Feed, Drones, Ukraine, War, drone production, Joe Biden
Edit post

Biden administration secretly funded Ukraine's drone industry, NYT reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 17, 2025 7:09 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A member of Falcon unit sending Ukrainian drone Leleka to air in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Oleksandr Magula/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has declassified previously undisclosed efforts to support Ukraine's drone industry, including $1.5 billion funding sent in September 2024, The New York Times reported on Jan. 17, citing anonymous officials.

Ukrainian drones have been utilized for reconnaissance, combat, and other missions, showcasing their versatility and impact in countering Russian forces.

U.S. intelligence officers reportedly assisted in advancing Ukraine's drone capabilities, helping to design a new generation of drones intended to revolutionize modern warfare.

While much of the U.S. aid for Ukraine has been publicly disclosed — covering missiles, air defense systems, tanks, and training — support for the drone sector has largely remained secret.

The declassified data reveals that the U.S. allocated funds for drone manufacturing and facilitated partnerships between U.S. tech companies and Ukrainian drone producers.

These efforts intensified during preparations for Ukraine's 2023 counteroffensive, which struggled to achieve significant territorial gains, reportedly due to Russia's extensive drone use. In response, the U.S. accelerated aid to Ukraine's drone sector.

Officials reportedly believe this investment has made Ukrainian drones more effective and deadly. Ukrainian maritime drones, credited with destroying 25% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, and aerial drones deployed on the front lines have slowed Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.

By the end of 2024, Ukraine had delivered over 200,000 domestically produced drones to frontline units, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in December.

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

5:04 PM
How will Russia's war end?

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump promised to end the Ukraine-Russia war during his campaign. As inauguration approaches on Jan. 20, the Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell lays out the four scenarios that could see an end to the war in Ukraine — for better or worse.
