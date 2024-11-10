Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US aid
Edit post

Biden to urge Congress to send more Ukraine aid in last days of term, Sullivan says

by Abbey Fenbert November 11, 2024 1:05 AM 3 min read
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press conference at the US embassy in Beijing on Aug. 29, 2024. (Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden will appeal to Congress for more aid to Ukraine in the final 70 days of his term, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CBS News on Nov. 10.

Biden will leave the White House on Jan. 20, 2025, when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump officially takes office. Trump's presidency may radically alter Washington's policy toward Ukraine and Russia.

"President Biden will have the opportunity over the next 70 days to make the case to the Congress and to the incoming administration that the United States should not walk away from Ukraine, that walking away from Ukraine means more instability in Europe," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said Biden would urge lawmakers to provide "ongoing resources" to Ukraine but declined to give details about what those resources would include.

The Biden administration has already committed to sending Kyiv the remaining $6 billion in allocated military aid before Trump's second term begins. Sullivan said those funds would be  sent "on time and in full" before Jan. 20.

When asked about the White House's strategy to "Trump-proof" Ukraine's defense, Sullivan said the administration was not planning to change its fundamental strategy.

"(O)ur approach remains the same as it's been for the last two and a half years, which is to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position on the battlefield, so that it is ultimately in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table," he said.

Ukraine has long urged the U.S. to lift restrictions on the use of long-range American weapons against targets on Russian soil and to seize frozen Russian assets, redirecting those funds to Kyiv's defense. Biden has the opportunity to take these steps, but with only a few weeks left in office, the window for action is closing.

Sullivan did not mention any of these measures in his interview with CBS News. He did say that Russia was feeling the impact of "biting" U.S. sanctions, which he described as contributing to rising inflation and economic stagnation in the country.

"(T)he picture for Russia looks increasingly bleak as time goes on," he said.

Regarding Moscow's escalating military cooperation with Pyongyang, Sullivan said he didn't know what Russian President Vladimir Putin had promised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in exchange for North Korean troops fighting on the ground against Ukraine.

"We don't know for sure, and frankly, I think Vladimir Putin doesn't know for sure," he said.

"I think he probably hasn't decided exactly what he's going to do for North Korea on a going forward basis."

The New York Times reported on Nov. 10 that Russia is preparing to launch an offensive in Kursk Oblast with a force of 50,000 soldiers, including North Korean troops.

Before Trump begins, Biden has 6 weeks left to help Ukraine — here’s what he could do
U.S. President Joe Biden this week became a “lame duck,” entering the period between White House administrations traditionally seen as one of waning influence, increasing irrelevance, and menial administrative preparation for the successor. But it can also be a period of opportunity — relatively un…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:20 PM

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Moscow.

Russian air defense shot down 70 Ukrainian drones, including 34 in Moscow Oblast, in Ukraine’s largest drone attack on the Russian capital, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 10.
4:34 AM

EU preparing 15th sanctions package against Russia, targeting foreign-made parts.

"We have to strengthen anti-sanctions circumvention measures because Russia cannot produce (weaponry) without imported parts, chips and other components," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said at a news conference in Kyiv. "We should use sanctions to isolate Russia's industrial capabilities from imports from other countries."
2:25 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian drones hit chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast, source says.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 9 that Ukraine struck seven Russian regions – including Tula Oblast – with 50 drones. Moscow claimed that it had shot down all 50 drones, including two over Tula Oblast, which is located south of Moscow.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.