Belarusian transport minister dies at 46

by Martin Fornusek July 5, 2023 11:09 AM
Belarusian Transport Minister Aleksey Avr
Belarusian Minister of Transport and Communications Aleksey Avramenko. (Photo: Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus)
Belarusian Minister of Transport and Communications Aleksey Avramenko died suddenly on July 4, the state news agency Belta reported on July 5, referencing information from the ministry.

The agency did not comment on the cause of death.

Avramenko was born in 1977 in Minsk and has worked in road construction and maintenance, consequently holding several positions at the Transport Ministry.

He has served as a deputy minister since 2013 and then as the first deputy minister since 2016. Finally, Avramenko has held the ministerial seat since 2019.

The late minister was placed under international sanctions. In his position as the head of transport, he bore responsibility for the illegal diverting of passenger flight FR4978 to Minsk airport on May 23, 2021, leading to the capture of the oppositionist journalist Raman Pratasevich.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
