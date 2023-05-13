Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Belarusian media: Lukashenko taken to hospital amid speculations of poor health

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2023 9:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko checked into a hospital near Minsk, according to Belarusian publication Euroradio and watchdog Belarusian Hajun.

They reported that Lukashenko's convoy arrived to the hospital at around 7 p.m., during which time access to the clinic was closed off and the roads to it were guarded by armed enforcers.

Lukashenko was publicly seen in Moscow celebrating Victory Day with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States countries, where his apparent physical weakness drew attention.

Unlike the other leaders, he had to be driven around the small perimeter where the event took place. He also missed an official lunch with Putin.

Reuters noted that Lukashenko looked “tired and a little unsteady on his feet, and a bandage was visible on his right hand… though he otherwise showed no obvious signs of being unwell.”

Later the same day, Lukashenko attended the Victory Day ceremony in Minsk. However, he broke from tradition and wore a suit instead of his military uniform and did not make a speech. Lukashenko has also attended very few events in the past two weeks.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
