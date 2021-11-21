Belarus resumes supplying electricity to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of the evening of Nov. 21, 415 megawatts of power was flowing across the border every hour.

Belarus stopped electricity exports to Ukraine on Nov. 18 due to a “reassessment of technical capabilities,” according to the Belarusian Energy Ministry.

While Ukraine is typically a net exporter of energy, it was forced to start importing electricity from Belarus at the beginning of November due to the country’s coal shortage and the poor condition of many power plants.