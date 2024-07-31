Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Azov, Prisoners of war, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Azov soldier Oleksandr Ishchenko dies in Russian captivity, Ukraine's Ombudsman says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 31, 2024 4:17 PM 1 min read
The symbol of the Azov Brigade on the uniform of a serviceman (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Azov Brigade soldier Oleksandr Ishchenko has died in Russian captivity, Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, said on July 31.

In a post on Telegram, Lubinets said Kyiv had not been officially informed of the death but Ishchenko's daughter confirmed the news, saying he passed away nine days ago.

The cause of his death is not yet currently known.

Ishchenko was 55-years-old and a native of Mariupol, Ukrainska Pravda reported. He joined the Azov Brigade as a driver shortly after the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion.

He was captured while fighting fin Mariupol in 2022.

Lubinets said he had contacted the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation for information on the "circumstances and cause of Oleksandr Ishchenko's death."

"Let me remind you that according to Article 12 of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, prisoners of war are in the hands of an enemy state and not of individuals or military units that captured them," he said.

"Regardless of the responsibility that individuals may bear, the detaining power is responsible for the treatment of prisoners of war."

Azov reports advances in Serebryansky forest, releases video of ‘nastiest weapon’
In a comment to the Kyiv Independent on June 17, the brigade said further results of the operation, which began on April 21, could not be reported at this time to protect the “safety and success of operations.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:01 PM

Russia begins 'third stage' of tactical nuclear arms drills.

"As part of this phase of the drills, missile formations' personnel from the Southern and Central military districts will carry out combat training tasks, including acquiring special training ammunition for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems," Russia s Defense Ministry said.
1:47 AM

Finnish volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

A Finnish volunteer fighter was killed in Donetsk Oblast in mid-July, marking the fourth Finnish national killed fighting for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Association of Finnish War Veterans confirmed on July 30.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.