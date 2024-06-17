Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Azov, Luhansk Oblast, Serebryansky forest, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Azov reports advances in Serebryansky forest, releases video of 'nastiest weapon'

by Chris York June 17, 2024 6:21 PM 2 min read
Soldier of 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” walks in the trench in Serebryansky Forest on October 12, 2023 in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine (Elizabeth Servatynska/Аzov Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Azov Brigade has pushed Russian troops from positions in the Serebryansky forest in Luhansk Oblast, advancing 1 kilometer, the unit reported on June 16.

Russian forces have spent much of the full-scale war trying to seize control of the Serebryansky forest, viewed as the gateway to the city of Lyman, an important but destroyed train hub.

Ukraine liberated Lyman one day after Russia said it is annexing it with four Ukrainian regions on Sept 30, 2022.

In a Telegram post on June 16, Azov announced that together with the 1st Operational Brigade "Bureviy" of the National Guard of Ukraine, troops had advanced 1 kilometer, adding the gains were across a 2 kilometer front.

In a comment to the Kyiv Independent on June 17, the brigade said further results of the operation, which began on April 21, could not be reported at this time to protect the "safety and success of operations."

The reports come a few days after Azov deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, complained in a post on Facebook that earlier media reports of Russian troops leaving their positions in Serebryansky forest failed to credit Azov with forcing them out.

Appealing to journalists to "write honestly," Palamar suggested they were deliberately not naming the brigade despite them "knocking out (Russian troops) every day, every hour for months."

Elsewhere, Azov also released a video on YouTube showing the work of soldiers in charge of what they describe as "the nastiest weapon" – the SPG-9.

The SPG-9 is a tripod-mounted 73 millimeter caliber recoilless gun, operated by a crew of two.

It fires rocket-assisted projectiles that are effective against armored vehicles and utterly devastating against human targets.

"No matter who you ask, this is the nastiest weapon," one of the Azov soldiers says.

Russia's move on Kharkiv has bogged down. But was it a failure?
In the first half of May, Russia opened a new front to its war against Ukraine in dramatic fashion. The two-pronged offensive on Kharkiv Oblast unfolded on the back of some of the most difficult months for Ukrainian forces, overstretched and depleted after a brutal winter and early spring campaign
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Chris York
News Feed

3:36 PM

Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam this week.

Despite the increasingly strong alliance between Russia and North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not visited the country since 2000, when he met with previous North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il.
3:33 PM

Magura naval drones can now operate anti-aircraft missiles.

One of the Magura drones has already been equipped with these missiles, creating a serious challenge for the Russian Air Force operating in the region, the commander of the military intelligence Group 13 unit said in an interview with journalist Maksym Krapyvnyi.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.