Authorities: Russian strike on Kherson Oblast village injures 1

by Dinara Khalilova January 16, 2024 1:51 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Kherson Oblast limit sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Jan. 16, injuring a 44-year-old man, the regional administration reported.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

The victim of the Bilozerka strike was in the yard of his house at the moment of the attack, according to the Kherson Oblast authorities.

He reportedly suffered an explosive wound and a leg injury.

Bilozerka lies on the Ukraine-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River, some 10 kilometers west of the regional capital, Kherson.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said earlier on Jan. 16 that Russian attacks against the region had wounded two people in the previous 24 hours.

Russian attacks targeted residential areas, an administrative building, and a Point of Invincibility, a type of local refuge shelter providing electricity, warmth, and access to the internet, according to Prokudin.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dinara Khalilova
