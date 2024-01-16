Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16.

Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another was injured in the front-line town of Krasnohorivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Three people were injured in the village of Niu-York after Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs against the village and launched a missile against the third floor of a building. Another person was injured in Avdiivka, Filashkin said.

Two people were injured in Kherson Oblast in the last 24 hours, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian attacks targeted residential areas, an administrative building, and a Point of Invincibility, a type of local refuge shelter providing electricity, warmth, and access to the internet.

The region was attacked 99 times over the course of the day, while the city of Kherson fired at 16 times.

Russian forces carried out an artillery attack on the village of Kutsurub in Mykolaiv Oblast, injuring a woman and two children, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. The three civilians received medical care, and their condition is "satisfactory," Kim said.

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 162 times over the past day, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

A 32-year-old woman was injured as a result of a drone attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, and there were 25 reports about the destruction of infrastructure following Russian attacks, Malashko said.

Attacks were also reported in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblast, but no civilian casualties were reported.