Authorities: Russian morning attack in Sumy Oblast kills 2

Russian forces struck the Nova Sloboda community in Sumy Oblast in the early morning of Feb. 20, killing two residents, the regional administration reported.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from almost daily attacks due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Russia carried out the attack against Nova Sloboda at around 5 a.m. local time using artillery and aviation, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

The strike reportedly caused a fire in a residential building. After the fire was extinguished, rescuers found the bodies of two people on the site, according to the regional authorities.

The number of casualties may increase as the search and rescue operation continues.

Nova Sloboda lies around 90 kilometers northwest of the city of Sumy and less than 10 kilometers from the Russo-Ukrainian border.

Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast 252 times in 54 separate attacks on Feb. 19, injuring four people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported earlier.