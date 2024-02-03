Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Road in Sumy Oblast near Russian border closed to civilians following attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2024 9:10 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Ilustrative purposes only) (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sections of road near the border with Russia in Sumy Oblast have been closed to civilian vehicles after a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot dead two people on Jan. 27, the region's military administration reported on Feb. 3.

The victims were a brother and a sister who lived in a village near the border.

The regional authorities said that road sections that are located within five kilometers of the Russian border have been blocked to prevent civilian casualties.

In the summer of 2023, regional authorities announced a voluntary evacuation from settlements in the five-kilometer border zone most affected by Russian attacks, although not all residents agreed to leave.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts, is hit by Russian attacks on a daily basis. Russian forces shelled the region 102 times in 33 separate attacks on Feb. 2, according to Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

Official: Ukraine evacuates over 100 people from Russian-occupied outskirts of Avdiivka
Ukraine has evacuated over 100 civilians over the past week from the Russian-held outskirts of embattled Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, an official within the regional police told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Feb. 2.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:37 PM

Minister: Odesa port exports in January almost at pre-war levels.

A total of 6.3 million metric tons of goods were exported through ports in and around the city of Odesa in January 2024, which was "almost equal" to levels seen before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov reported on Feb. 3.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:17 AM

Russia designates human rights campaigner a 'foreign agent'.

According to the Russian Justice Ministry, Oleg Orlov "opposed the special military operation in Ukraine (the Kremlin's official for its full-scale invasion), spread false information about decisions by official bodies of the Russian Federation, and participated in the creation of materials for foreign agents."
1:54 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 102 times in 33 separate attacks on Feb. 2, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.