Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 4

by Dmytro Basmat February 20, 2024 1:46 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces are seen in an undisclosed location in Sumy Oblast. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Serhii Naiev/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 252 times in 54 separate attacks throughout the day, injuring 4 people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 19.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, Shalyhyne, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

In the village of Novoslobidske, four people were hospitalized as a result of Russian shelling. No details were provided on the extent of their injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, tank, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. Explosives and mines were also dropped by drones onto three of the communities.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 70 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine war latest: Russian troops killed wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka after promising to evacuate them, military says
Key developments on Feb. 19: * Military: Russian troops killed wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka after promising to evacuate them * Commander: Some units of 3rd Assault Brigade were ‘completely surrounded’ in Avdiivka but managed to escape * NBC: Biden administration considering supplying U…
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Zelensky visits front-line troops in Kupiansk sector.

"I am glad to be here today to see you, to congratulate you, to express gratitude on behalf of all Ukrainians, all of Ukraine, for doing such a great job every day, for defending the state, our families, independence, and our sovereignty," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
