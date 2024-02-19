Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 252 times in 54 separate attacks throughout the day, injuring 4 people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 19.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, Shalyhyne, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

In the village of Novoslobidske, four people were hospitalized as a result of Russian shelling. No details were provided on the extent of their injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, tank, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. Explosives and mines were also dropped by drones onto three of the communities.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 70 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.



