Authorities: Russian attack on Kherson Oblast’s Beryslav injures 2

A Russian drone dropped explosives on a house in Kherson Oblast’s town of Beryslav on Feb. 29, wounding two residents, the regional administration reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River, such as Lvove, in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

As a result of the drone strike on Beryslav, a 91-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man suffered multiple injuries, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

The victims were reportedly hospitalized in stable condition.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast overnight and on Feb. 27 killed one person and injured two others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported earlier.

Attacks hit critical infrastructure, an administrative building, and a printing house in the city of Kherson. Elsewhere in the region, 40 houses, 12 high-rise buildings, and farm buildings were damaged.