Official: Body of 8-year-old girl found on site of Russia’s morning strike against Kharkiv

by Dinara Khalilova January 23, 2024 8:34 PM 2 min read
First responders are searching for people under the rubble of a building damaged in Russia's morning missile strike against Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on Jan. 23, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers found the body of an eight-year-old girl killed in Russia’s morning missile strike against Kharkiv, bringing the death toll in the city to eight, Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the regional police, reported on Jan. 23.

The girl was likely the daughter of a woman previously found dead under the rubble of an apartment building damaged in the attack, according to Bolvinov.

Russian forces launched 12 missiles of the types S-300, Kh-32, and Iskander against Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv early on Jan. 23, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The attacks targeted civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, said Syniehubov.

As of 7 p.m. local time, 60 people, including six children, are known to have been injured in the strike, according to the State Emergency Service. At around the same time, Bolvinov said that 57 people were wounded.

The number of casualties is not final since search and rescue operations in Kharkiv are still ongoing.

Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv left 11,000 people and companies without electricity, most of whom have regained access to power supply as of around 7 p.m., Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Except for Kharkiv, Russia targeted Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts in the morning of Jan. 23, killing one more person and wounding at least 26, according to regional authorities.

UPDATED: Russia launches mass missile strikes at Kyiv, Kharkiv, other cities
Russia launched a series of missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad, and other areas in the early morning of Jan. 23, killing and injuring civilians.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Dinara Khalilova
8:23 PM

CIA’s new video encourages Russian spies to collaborate.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a new video to encourage Russian intelligence employees to cooperate. It was published under the headline "Why I contacted the CIA: For the Motherland" in the Russian language on Jan. 22 on X.
7:33 PM

Belarus charges journalist with 'discrediting the state.'

Alexander Lukashenko's regime regularly targets those who have voiced opposition his rule or openly hold pro-democracy views and continues to crack down on those with links to the mass protests that followed the Belarusian presidential election in 2020.
4:42 PM

Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
