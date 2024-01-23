Official: Body of 8-year-old girl found on site of Russia’s morning strike against Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers found the body of an eight-year-old girl killed in Russia’s morning missile strike against Kharkiv, bringing the death toll in the city to eight, Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the regional police, reported on Jan. 23.

The girl was likely the daughter of a woman previously found dead under the rubble of an apartment building damaged in the attack, according to Bolvinov.

Russian forces launched 12 missiles of the types S-300, Kh-32, and Iskander against Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv early on Jan. 23, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The attacks targeted civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, said Syniehubov.

As of 7 p.m. local time, 60 people, including six children, are known to have been injured in the strike, according to the State Emergency Service. At around the same time, Bolvinov said that 57 people were wounded.

The number of casualties is not final since search and rescue operations in Kharkiv are still ongoing.

Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv left 11,000 people and companies without electricity, most of whom have regained access to power supply as of around 7 p.m., Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Except for Kharkiv, Russia targeted Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts in the morning of Jan. 23, killing one more person and wounding at least 26, according to regional authorities.