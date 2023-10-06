Austria summons Russian ambassador following Kharkiv Oblast village attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Vienna has summoned the Russian ambassador following the attack on the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 5, the Austrian Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Oct. 6.

The Russian ambassador was summoned "because of yesterday’s heinous rocket attack," which killed 52 people in the single deadliest Russian attack against civilians in 2023.

"Attacks on civilians are a war crime. Those responsible must be held accountable," the Foreign Ministry said.

Russian troops targeted a cafe in Hroza as at least 60 people gathered for a memorial service for a deceased soldier, who was being reburied in the village.

The soldier's relatives, including his widow, son, and mother, were among the 52 people killed in the attack that wiped out over half of the village's population.

"The Russian army killed most residents of this village with one rocket," Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the regional prosecutor's office, said on national TV.

The attack was likely carried out with an Iskander ballistic missile, according to local police.