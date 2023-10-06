Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Austria summons Russian ambassador following Kharkiv Oblast village attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 6, 2023 3:33 PM 1 min read
Emergency service workers at the scene of the rocket attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vienna has summoned the Russian ambassador following the attack on the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 5, the Austrian Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Oct. 6.

The Russian ambassador was summoned "because of yesterday’s heinous rocket attack," which killed 52 people in the single deadliest Russian attack against civilians in 2023.

"Attacks on civilians are a war crime. Those responsible must be held accountable," the Foreign Ministry said.

Russian troops targeted a cafe in Hroza as at least 60 people gathered for a memorial service for a deceased soldier, who was being reburied in the village.

The soldier's relatives, including his widow, son, and mother, were among the 52 people killed in the attack that wiped out over half of the village's population.

"The Russian army killed most residents of this village with one rocket," Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the regional prosecutor's office, said on national TV.

The attack was likely carried out with an Iskander ballistic missile, according to local police.

Update: Kharkiv attack kills 10-year-old boy, injures 23 others, including 11-month-old baby
A Russian attack on Kharkiv on the morning of Oct. 6 killed a 10-year-old boy and injured 23 others, including an 11-month-old baby, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
