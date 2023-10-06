Update: Kharkiv attack kills 10-year-old boy, injures 30 others, including 11-month-old baby

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Kharkiv on the morning of Oct. 6 killed a 10-year-old boy and injured 30 others, including an 11-month-old baby, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that 23 people had been injured in the strike.

Two Iskander missiles hit the city, one striking a road and damaging nearby infrastructure. The other hit an apartment building, causing fires. The body of the 10-year-old boy was found beneath the rubble.

According to Syniehubov, emergency services are still working at the site.

Kharkiv Oblast has been a constant target of Russian strikes. On Oct. 5, Russian forces hit a grocery store and a cafe in the village of Hroza, located some 86 kilometers east of Kharkiv, killing 51 people and injuring six, including children.

It was the single deadliest Russian attack against civilians in 2023.