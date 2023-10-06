Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Kharkiv attack kills 10-year-old boy, injures 30 others, including 11-month-old baby

by Nate Ostiller October 6, 2023 10:33 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Kharkiv on the morning of Oct. 6 killed a 10-year-old boy and injured 30 others, including an 11-month-old baby, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that 23 people had been injured in the strike.

Two Iskander missiles hit the city, one striking a road and damaging nearby infrastructure. The other hit an apartment building, causing fires. The body of the 10-year-old boy was found beneath the rubble.

According to Syniehubov, emergency services are still working at the site.

Kharkiv Oblast has been a constant target of Russian strikes. On Oct. 5, Russian forces hit a grocery store and a cafe in the village of Hroza, located some 86 kilometers east of Kharkiv, killing 51 people and injuring six, including children.

It was the single deadliest Russian attack against civilians in 2023.

Son, widow of fallen soldier killed in Russia’s attack on Kharkiv Oblast village
Russian troops launched a missile attack on a grocery store and a café in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 5, where a funeral reception was being held on the occasion of the reburial of a Ukrainian soldier, said Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the regional prosecutor’s office.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
