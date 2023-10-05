Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UPDATED: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast village kills 51, including 6-year-old child

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 5, 2023 4:46 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia's attack against the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Oleh Syniehubov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck a cafe in Kharkiv Oblast’s village of Hroza, killing at least 51 people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Oct. 5. The victims included a six-year-old boy.

Six people have been injured, including another child, Syniehubov said on Telegram, adding that all the victims were local civilians.

The attack occurred at around 1 p.m. local time, and the rescue operation lasted seven hours.

The oblast governor called the attack "the bloodiest crime committed by the Russians in Kharkiv Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion." Syniehubov announced a three-day mourning period in the region on Oct. 6-8.

At the time of the attack, at least 60 people gathered in the local cafe for a memorial service for a deceased resident, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on national television, cited by Suspilne. The attack was likely carried out with an Iskander missile, Klymenko added.

Hroza is a small village in northeastern Ukraine that lies around 30 kilometers west of Kupiansk. The interior minister said that the population of Hroza was about 330 people, but a spokesman of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office later clarified that the real number of people living in the village just before the attack didn't exceed 100.

"The Russian army killed most residents of this village with one rocket," Dmytro Chubenko said on national TV, as cited by Hromadske Radio.

Russia has been concentrating its forces around Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast since mid-July, trying to regain the positions lost during the Ukrainian surprise counteroffensive last autumn. The city was occupied by Russian forces from Feb. 27 to Sept. 10, 2022.

Victims of Russia's attack against a grocery store and a cafe in Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the tragedy in his Telegram post, calling the attack “a completely deliberate act of terrorism.”

“Russian terror must be stopped. All those who help Russia circumvent sanctions are criminals. Everyone who still supports Russia supports evil,” Zelensky said.

“Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make its genocidal aggression the new norm for the whole world.”

The Russian strike on Hroza appears to be the most deadly single attack on a civilian facility in Ukraine this year, surpassing the death toll of Russia’s Jan.14 missile strike against a Dnipro apartment building, which claimed the lives of 46 people.

Here are the victims of Russia’s brutal strike on apartment building in Dnipro
A Russian missile killed 46 people after smashing straight into an apartment building in the city of Dnipro on Jan. 14. It was one of the deadliest single Russian attacks on Ukraine and the deadliest one for Dnipro, a central Ukrainian city with a pre-war population of nearly 1 million.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.