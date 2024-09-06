The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russian attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 5

by Martin Fornusek September 6, 2024 10:41 AM 1 min read
A road sign that reads “Dnipropetrovsk Oblast” on June 21, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 6, injuring at least five people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The attack "did not pass without damage," the governor said, adding that the threat of a renewed attack persists.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Pavlohrad, a city with a population of over 100,000, lies roughly 70 kilometers (over 40 miles) east of the regional center, Dnipro, and over 110 kilometers (70 miles) west of the front line.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central-eastern Ukraine is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and artillery strikes.

What the fall of Pokrovsk would mean for Russia’s war in Ukraine
As Russian troops approach Pokrovsk, fear mounts over a possible loss of what had long been a key logistic hub tucked away in safety in Donetsk Oblast. The war has arrived in Pokrovsk, once home to 60,000 people, with the Russians estimated to be about eight kilometers away. Thousands
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
Austrian chancellor invites Ukraine, Russia to hold peace talks in Vienna.

"Any negotiations must take place without preconditions and at eye level. Austria will be ready to support a just and lasting peace based on international law and to serve as venue for negotiations as the seat of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.
