Russian attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 5

Russia attacked the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 6, injuring at least five people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The attack "did not pass without damage," the governor said, adding that the threat of a renewed attack persists.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Pavlohrad, a city with a population of over 100,000, lies roughly 70 kilometers (over 40 miles) east of the regional center, Dnipro, and over 110 kilometers (70 miles) west of the front line.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central-eastern Ukraine is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and artillery strikes.