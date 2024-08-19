Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Kherson Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, War
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 17 over past day

by Martin Fornusek August 19, 2024 10:30 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine on Aug. 18-19, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least four people and injured at least 17, including a child, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 19.

Ukrainian air defenses downed all 11 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones launched by Moscow overnight from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk directions in Russia, the Air Force reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured nine over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Strikes against Toretsk, Myrnohrad, and Rozlyv resulted in one fatality and one injury in each settlement. Four people were injured in Novoukrainka, one in Kostiantynivka, and one in Hirnyk, according to the governor.

A 52-year-old woman was injured during a Russian attack against the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 18, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured three people over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Forty-nine houses, several schools, a store, and other buildings were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and three injured – including an 11-year-old child – during airstrikes against the Bilopillia community on Aug. 18. The same day, another civilian was injured during the bombing of the Yunakivka community, the regional military administration reported.

Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Thousands flee as Russian troops take one Donetsk Oblast village after another
Along a bumpy highway that used to link the cities of Pokrovsk and now occupied Donetsk, used to lie quiet and picturesque towns and villages whose names only locals would know. Yet – Novohrodivka, Selydove, Petrivka – are now well-known in Ukraine, stuck between the advancing Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentEmmanuelle Chaze
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:16 AM

India's Foreign Ministry confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Details of the trip will be shared later in the day, the Foreign Ministry said, but it will likely occur sometime in August. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:51 AM

3 Ukrainians suspected of port arson in Croatia.

Croatian police are searching for three Ukrainian citizens suspected of setting multiple ships on fire at the Medulin port on the Istrian peninsula. The May 14 fire reportedly destroyed 22 vessels and caused over $2 million in damage.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.