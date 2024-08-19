Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 17 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least four people and injured at least 17, including a child, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 19.

Ukrainian air defenses downed all 11 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones launched by Moscow overnight from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk directions in Russia, the Air Force reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured nine over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Strikes against Toretsk, Myrnohrad, and Rozlyv resulted in one fatality and one injury in each settlement. Four people were injured in Novoukrainka, one in Kostiantynivka, and one in Hirnyk, according to the governor.

A 52-year-old woman was injured during a Russian attack against the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 18, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured three people over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Forty-nine houses, several schools, a store, and other buildings were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and three injured – including an 11-year-old child – during airstrikes against the Bilopillia community on Aug. 18. The same day, another civilian was injured during the bombing of the Yunakivka community, the regional military administration reported.

Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.