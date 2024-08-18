Russian attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This article contains graphic images.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 18, killing one person and injuring three others, including an 11-year-old girl, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

According to investigators, Russia dropped a KAB guided aerial bomb onto local residences around 4 p.m. local time. The attack on the homes left a 33-year-old male homeowner dead and seriously injured his 11-year-old daughter.

Two other people, a 55-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, were also injured in the attacks that targeted five local homes. No information was provided on the extent of their injuries.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who was in the community at the time of the attack and visited the site of bomb strike, referred to the attack on social media as "Russian terrorism against peaceful residents."

A person is carried into an ambulance on a stretcher following a Russian attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 18, 2024. (Petro Poroshenko/Telegram)

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. Throughout the day on Aug. 18, Russia targeted the region 89 times, with 222 explosions reported in the area, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said.

Another resident in the village of Yunakivka was also injured in a separate KAB guided bomb attack, although the extend of their injuries is unclear.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Civilians in Sumy Oblast within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the border with Kursk Oblast are now subject to restrictions on movement due to increasing Russian attacks, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.



