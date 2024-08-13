Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 25 over past day

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 13, 2024 9:37 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian police officer inspecting a house damaged during a Russian attack against Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 12, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least five civilians and injured at least 25, including children, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 13.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed four civilians and injured four others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Two people were killed and one injured when Russia shelled Ukrainsk on Aug. 12.

Two more were killed and one wounded during an attack against Kostiantynivka, while a strike against Toretsk killed one and injured two, according to the governor.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured three people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

An attack against the Bohodukhiv town on Aug. 12 injured a 75-year-old woman. Four children aged between several months and 11 years suffered shock, the governor said.

A 49-year-old woman was also injured the same day during an attack against the village of Zabrody, and a 72-year-old man was wounded during a drone attack against Vovchansk, Syniehubov reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured at least 17, including two children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Seven high-rise buildings, 36 houses, a gas pipeline, and other buildings were damaged.

One person had been injured after a Russian missile strike damaged a hospital building and energy infrastructure in the north-eastern city of Sumy, regional authorities said on Aug. 13.

"Part of the population of the city of Sumy remained without electricity and gas supply," the administration added.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Vinnytsia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 30 of the 38 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Aug. 13, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

Russia launched the drones from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and Russia's Kursk Oblast, while two ballistic missiles were launched from Voronezh Oblast, according to the Air Force.

Ukraine controls around 1,000 square km in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says
This marks the first time both President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine's military leadership confirmed Ukrainian soldiers' presence on Russian soil.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim allegedly murdered in Germany in 2024.
Kursk is Putin's catastrophe, Zelensky says.

"We see how Russia under (President Vladimir) Putin is actually moving: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk (submarine) disaster, which was the symbolic beginning of his rule. Now we can see what is the end for him. And it's Kursk, too. The catastrophe of his war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Putin vows 'worthy riposte' to Ukraine's Kursk incursion.

"One of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord, strife, intimidate people, destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with government officials.
Another Georgian volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

Vaso Kardava was reportedly killed by a Russian artillery strike near Soledar-Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. He had been fighting in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Georgian media outlet Mtavari reported.
