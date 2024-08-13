Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 25 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least five civilians and injured at least 25, including children, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 13.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed four civilians and injured four others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Two people were killed and one injured when Russia shelled Ukrainsk on Aug. 12.

Two more were killed and one wounded during an attack against Kostiantynivka, while a strike against Toretsk killed one and injured two, according to the governor.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured three people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

An attack against the Bohodukhiv town on Aug. 12 injured a 75-year-old woman. Four children aged between several months and 11 years suffered shock, the governor said.

A 49-year-old woman was also injured the same day during an attack against the village of Zabrody, and a 72-year-old man was wounded during a drone attack against Vovchansk, Syniehubov reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured at least 17, including two children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Seven high-rise buildings, 36 houses, a gas pipeline, and other buildings were damaged.

One person had been injured after a Russian missile strike damaged a hospital building and energy infrastructure in the north-eastern city of Sumy, regional authorities said on Aug. 13.

"Part of the population of the city of Sumy remained without electricity and gas supply," the administration added.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Vinnytsia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 30 of the 38 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Aug. 13, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

Russia launched the drones from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and Russia's Kursk Oblast, while two ballistic missiles were launched from Voronezh Oblast, according to the Air Force.