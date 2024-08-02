Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 16 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured at least 16 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 2.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 40-year-old woman and her 72-year-old mother were killed during a Russian artillery attack against Nikopol on Aug. 1, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 46-year-old man was also injured after dozens of Russian shells hit multiple high-rise buildings, houses, a fire department building, two schools, and buses.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured five people: three in Ivanopillia, one in Selydove, and one in Bohoiavlenka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia struck the Derhachi community at 9 a.m. local time on Aug. 2, hitting a bus and injuring six people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The victims are all construction workers, five of whom are in a condition of moderate severity and one in critical state.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured three people, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Nineteen houses, gas pipeline, a car repair shop, and other civilian property were damaged, he added.

Power outages were recorded in Kherson early in the morning due to overnight strikes on an energy facility, authorities said.

In Sumy Oblast, a civilian was injured during a Russian drone strike against the Esman community overnight on Aug. 2, the regional military administration said.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack but no casualties were reported.