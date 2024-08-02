Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, War
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 16 over past day

by Martin Fornusek August 2, 2024 11:32 AM 2 min read
A residential building after a Russian artillery attack against Nikopol.
A residential building after a Russian artillery attack against Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured at least 16 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 2.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 40-year-old woman and her 72-year-old mother were killed during a Russian artillery attack against Nikopol on Aug. 1, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 46-year-old man was also injured after dozens of Russian shells hit multiple high-rise buildings, houses, a fire department building, two schools, and buses.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured five people: three in Ivanopillia, one in Selydove, and one in Bohoiavlenka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia struck the Derhachi community at 9 a.m. local time on Aug. 2, hitting a bus and injuring six people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The victims are all construction workers, five of whom are in a condition of moderate severity and one in critical state.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured three people, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Nineteen houses, gas pipeline, a car repair shop, and other civilian property were damaged, he added.

Power outages were recorded in Kherson early in the morning due to overnight strikes on an energy facility, authorities said.

In Sumy Oblast, a civilian was injured during a Russian drone strike against the Esman community overnight on Aug. 2, the regional military administration said.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: Pokrovsk is Russia’s main target after Kharkiv push failed, Zelensky says
Key developments on Aug. 1: * Pokrovsk became Russia’s main target after Kharkiv push failed, Zelensky says * Russia suffers big losses but has ‘minor gains’ on eastern front, Syrskyi says * Ukraine received 6 F-16s from Netherlands, The Times reports * Defense Ministry to purchase Ukrainian-ma…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:59 AM

Next global peace summit will likely be held in Middle East, Yermak says.

The second global peace summit for Ukraine will be held in a country from the so-called Global South, probably in the Middle East, in an effort to portray the "world's unity" amid Russia's ongoing invasion, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak told Bloomberg in an interview published Aug. 1.
11:33 PM

No link between US-Russia prisoner swap and war in Ukraine, Sullivan says.

"We see those operating on the separate tracks. One is really about the practical issue of producing this exchange. The other is a much more complex question where the Ukrainians will be in the lead and the United States will consult closely with all of our allies to support them when they are prepared to step forward and engage in that kind of diplomacy," U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.