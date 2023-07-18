Russian attacks kill 6, injure 25 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 10 oblasts over the past day, killing at least six people and injuring at least 25, local officials reported on July 18.

The oblasts of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv came under attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, three residents were killed and four injured, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

In Stepanivka, one person was killed and two injured. One civilian died in Makarivka, one in Stepove, and two civilians were wounded in Avdiivka, Kyrylenko said.

The governor also reported damage to multiple private houses across the oblast due to the attacks.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian multiple-launch rocket systems targeted Kupiansk, lightly injuring two men aged 49 and 60 and damaging a commercial building and two private houses.

Three people were injured in Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin informed.

Russian forces launched 95 strikes and 517 projectiles against the oblast over the past day, Prokudin said.

According to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, at least two of the wounded victims, women aged 58 and 25, received their injuries in a Russian strike against the Bilozerka community.

One person was injured in a night strike against Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper informed.

Russian forces launched six Kalibr cruise missiles and a number of Shahed attack drones against the oblast overnight, Kiper said.

All the missiles and 21 drones were destroyed by air defenses but the fallen debris and the resulting shockwave in Odesa damaged port infrastructure, private houses and injured an elderly resident.

In Sumy Oblast, two civilians were killed and 10 injured in Russian attacks, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Bilopillia community sustained heavy fire from Russian artillery and mortars, killing two people and injuring ten more.

Several administrative buildings, residential buildings, and other objects were damaged in the community, as well as elsewhere in Sumy Oblast, local officials said.

One person died and five were injured in Russian strikes against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Russia launched an airstrike against the city of Orikhiv, killing a 72-year-old woman and injuring three women aged 43, 73, and 79, and two men aged 75 and 48, the governor specified.

Malashko also reported 26 cases of civilian property damage across the oblast, including to high-rise buildings and private houses.

The oblasts of Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv also sustained attacks but local officials reported no causalities.

According to the Air Force, Russia carried out a massive air strike overnight from the southern direction, launching 36 Shahed kamikaze drones and six Kalibr cruise missiles. Next to all the Kalibr missiles down over Odesa, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 31 Shaheds across the country, mainly in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.