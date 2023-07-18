Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 6, injure 25 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 18, 2023 12:05 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast, July 18, 2023. (Source: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 10 oblasts over the past day, killing at least six people and injuring at least 25, local officials reported on July 18.

The oblasts of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv came under attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, three residents were killed and four injured, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

In Stepanivka, one person was killed and two injured. One civilian died in Makarivka, one in Stepove, and two civilians were wounded in Avdiivka, Kyrylenko said.

The governor also reported damage to multiple private houses across the oblast due to the attacks.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian multiple-launch rocket systems targeted Kupiansk, lightly injuring two men aged 49 and 60 and damaging a commercial building and two private houses.

Three people were injured in Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin informed.

Russian forces launched 95 strikes and 517 projectiles against the oblast over the past day, Prokudin said.

According to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, at least two of the wounded victims, women aged 58 and 25, received their injuries in a Russian strike against the Bilozerka community.

One person was injured in a night strike against Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper informed.

Russian forces launched six Kalibr cruise missiles and a number of Shahed attack drones against the oblast overnight, Kiper said.

All the missiles and 21 drones were destroyed by air defenses but the fallen debris and the resulting shockwave in Odesa damaged port infrastructure, private houses and injured an elderly resident.

In Sumy Oblast, two civilians were killed and 10 injured in Russian attacks, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Bilopillia community sustained heavy fire from Russian artillery and mortars, killing two people and injuring ten more.

Several administrative buildings, residential buildings, and other objects were damaged in the community, as well as elsewhere in Sumy Oblast, local officials said.

One person died and five were injured in Russian strikes against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Russia launched an airstrike against the city of Orikhiv, killing a 72-year-old woman and injuring three women aged 43, 73, and 79, and two men aged 75 and 48, the governor specified.

Malashko also reported 26 cases of civilian property damage across the oblast, including to high-rise buildings and private houses.

The oblasts of Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv also sustained attacks but local officials reported no causalities.

According to the Air Force, Russia carried out a massive air strike overnight from the southern direction, launching 36 Shahed kamikaze drones and six Kalibr cruise missiles. Next to all the Kalibr missiles down over Odesa, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 31 Shaheds across the country, mainly in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Ukraine war latest: Grain deal collapses after Russia pulls from agreement
Key Developments on July 17: * Grain deal collapses after Russia pulls from agreement * Crimean Bridge damaged after reported explosions * Military: Russian forces on the offensive in Lyman-Kupiansk direction * Foreign Ministry marks 9-year anniversary of Russian downing of MH17 * More Wagner…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.