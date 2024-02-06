Russian attacks kill 7, including child, injure 10 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least seven people, including a child, and injuring at least 10, regional officials reported early on Feb. 6.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person in the besieged town of Avdiivka, the regional military administration reported.

Several buildings were reportedly damaged in the strikes against the oblast, including a school, warehouses, and houses.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia launched two attacks with S-300 missiles against Zolochiv, a town in the Bohodukhiv district, hitting a three-story hotel.

A two-month-old boy was killed in the attack, and three women were injured, including the boy's mother.

Russian forces carried out 16 attacks against Kherson Oblast, killing five people and injuring one, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, one civilian was killed and two wounded in Russian attacks against the Vorozhba community, regional officials said. Three civilians were also reportedly injured in attacks against the Seredyna-Buda community.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.