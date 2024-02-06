Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 7, including child, injure 10 over past day

by Martin Fornusek February 6, 2024 1:40 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 5-6, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least seven people, including a child, and injuring at least 10, regional officials reported early on Feb. 6.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person in the besieged town of Avdiivka, the regional military administration reported.

Several buildings were reportedly damaged in the strikes against the oblast, including a school, warehouses, and houses.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia launched two attacks with S-300 missiles against Zolochiv, a town in the Bohodukhiv district, hitting a three-story hotel.

A two-month-old boy was killed in the attack, and three women were injured, including the boy's mother.

Russian forces carried out 16 attacks against Kherson Oblast, killing five people and injuring one, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, one civilian was killed and two wounded in Russian attacks against the Vorozhba community, regional officials said. Three civilians were also reportedly injured in attacks against the Seredyna-Buda community.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

1:40 PM

Russian attack in Kherson Oblast injures 2.

The two victims, a 60-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. The military administration did not clarify the extent of their injuries or what their condition was.
Ukraine news

10:57 AM

Media: Finland to extend border closure with Russia.

A new decision on the status of the border is expected on Feb. 8, but sources in the government told Ilta Sanomat that the situation remains the same and that the government is looking for a more sustainable solution beyond simply temporarily extending the closure again.
6:23 AM

Russia claims drone attack in Belgorod Oblast.

Russian air defense allegedly intercepted a drone in the Russian city of Gubkin in Belgorod Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.